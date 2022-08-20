Cloudburst in Dehradun: Swollen rivers wash away bridge

Cloudburst in Dehradun: Swollen rivers wash away bridge

Water also entered the caves of Tapkeshwar, a famous Shiva temple on the banks of the Tons river

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Aug 20 2022, 13:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 15:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A cloudburst hit the Raipur-Kumalda area here in the early hours of Saturday, causing rivers to breach their banks and wash away bridges, officials said.

Water also entered the caves of Tapkeshwar, a famous Shiva temple on the banks of the Tons river, they said.

The cloudburst occurred around 2.15 am. A bridge over the Song river was washed away and the Kempty Falls, a popular tourist spot near Mussoorie, was flowing dangerously, the officials said.

Also Read —3 killed in house collapse following landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

A bridge over the Song river near Thano was washed away. The Kempty Falls, a popular tourist spot near Mussoorie, was also flowing dangerously, they said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the affected areas near Thano and instructed officials to make alternative arrangements for restoring vehicular movement.

"The administration is fully alert. Disaster relief teams are already at work in the affected areas. The Army's help may also be taken if needed," he said.

Dhami was accompanied by Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma Kau and Garhwal commissioner Sushil Kumar.

Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi and Dehradun District Magistrate Sonika also visited the affected areas to assess the damage.

An 80-year-old woman was trapped in the debris that entered a house in the Kirtinagar area of Tehri district.

Mud entered homes in over a dozen villages following the cloudburst, prompting the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to shift the affected people to safe locations.

The affected villages include Maldevta, Bhutsi, Tauliyakatal, Thatyud, Lavarkha, Ringalgadh, Dhuttu, Ragad Gaon and Sarkhet, according to the officials.

The affected residents have been shifted to schools and panchayat buildings, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dhanolti, Lakshmi Raj Chauhan.

The Raipur-Kumalda motor road has been blocked due to debris at a number of places, he said.

The Rishikesh-Badrinath highway is blocked at Totaghati, the Rishikesh-Gangotri highway is blocked at Nagni, and the Narendranagar-Ranipokhri motor road is blocked at several points, Chauhan said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttarakhand
Dehradun
floods
cloudburst
India News
Pushkar Singh Dhami
weather
IMD

What's Brewing

Monkeypox in dogs: How to care for your pet

Monkeypox in dogs: How to care for your pet

Revving up energy storage systems

Revving up energy storage systems

Second-hand smoke 10th biggest risk factor for cancer

Second-hand smoke 10th biggest risk factor for cancer

Water level spikes in Beas river following heavy rains

Water level spikes in Beas river following heavy rains

30 years of A R Rahman

30 years of A R Rahman

Bazmee basking in one of Bollywood’s rare successes

Bazmee basking in one of Bollywood’s rare successes

Crash pics turned grief to horror: Kobe's Bryant's wife

Crash pics turned grief to horror: Kobe's Bryant's wife

Japan's plastic food artists get creative

Japan's plastic food artists get creative

 