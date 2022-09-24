College principal shot at by class 12 student in UP

College principal shot at by 12th standard student in Uttar Pradesh

The family members of the student said that he was very angry and upset when he had returned from the college on Friday

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey
  • Sep 24 2022, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 15:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Enraged over being slapped following a classroom brawl, a 12th standard student on Saturday shot at and critically wounded the principal of the college in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, about 40 kilometres from here.

The principal, identified as Ram Singh Verma, who received bullet injuries on his head, abdomen and thighs, was admitted to the hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

Police said that the student, who was a resident of the Revan area in the district, fled after perpetrating the crime and a massive hunt was launched to nab him.

Police officials said that the accused had an altercation with his classmate over seating in the class on Friday. The principal later summoned the accused and allegedly slapped him after he sought to justify his behaviour. The student then left without saying anything.

Sources said that the on Saturday morning the accused, who was carrying a pistol, fired three rounds at the principal while he was inspecting some shops being built outside the college. The bullets hit him on his head, abdomen and thighs. 

The student was loading another bullet to fire at the principal but fled after the other staff members reached there on hearing the sound of the gunshots. Police said that a case was registered and investigation was on.

The family members of the student said that he was very angry and upset when he had returned from the college on Friday. They, however, said that they had no idea from where did the student get the pistol.

Uttar Pradesh
Indian news
Crime

