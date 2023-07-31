College student arrested for raping minor girl in UP's Ballia

A 19-year-old college student was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl, police said.
SHO of local Nagra police station Atul Mishra said a case was registered against Ashish Chauhan, a BA second-year student, on Wednesday based on a complaint lodged by the minor's mother.
Police said the complainant alleged that Chauhan used to sexually harass her daughter.
Mishra said when the minor girl's statement was recorded in front of a magistrate, she accused Chauhan of raping her.
Based on the statement, the charge of rape was added and the accused was arrested following a tip-off, police said.
