Congress accuses government of security lapses during Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K's Qazigund

Accusing the Jammu and Kashmir administration of “a serious security breach” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, decided to suspend his Bharat Jodo Yatra as the march entered the Valley in the afternoon.

“When we crossed Jawahar Tunnel, there was a huge crowd for my reception. But there was not a single policeman to manage or control the crowd. My security guards advised me not to go ahead,” he said at a hurriedly called press conference at Khanabal in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Rahul was to walk 16 kms in Kashmir on Friday but had to stop after about four kms. The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah, the leader of the National Conference, was with him.

“It is very difficult for me to go against what my security guards advise me,” the Congress leader said and added he was hopeful that security arrangements would be elaborate for his future programs that include his culmination rally in Srinagar where he is scheduled to unfurl the tri-colour on January 30 and address a rally.

Congress leader Rajni Patil tweeted that the administration “failed to provide security to the Bharat Jodo Yatra” and that the security lapses indicated “unfair and unprepared attitude of the Union Territory (UT) administration.”

Another senior Congress leader Jai Ram Ramesh said that Rahul was supposed to walk 16 kms today but he could walk only 4 kms due to breach of security. “Administration must ensure proper security for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the days ahead especially when it reaches Srinagar,” he demanded

Ramesh alleged that due to the wrong policies of BJP and RSS, India as a nation was falling apart and the yatra was an effort to bring the folks together. He said that yatra has nothing to do with electoral politics as of now.



“We keep on stating that there are two ways: one that of BJP and RSS and another that of Congress which is the Gandhian way,” Ramesh added.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7, will end on January 30 in Srinagar after covering 12 states and two UTs.

