Congress accuses Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government of hiding employment data

Cong accuses Shivraj govt of hiding employment data

Leader of Opposition Govind Singh accused the Shivraj government of hiding the facts and presenting the 'half truth' before the Assembly

IANS
IANS, Bhopal,
  • Sep 02 2022, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 15:10 ist
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in MP assembly Dr Govind Singh said according to the economic survey, the state government mentioned that the number of registered unemployed are 30.23 lakh whereas, the Centre's shram portal put it at 1.30 crore. Credit: Twitter/@GovindSinghDr

Pointing out discrepancy between the Centre and state data on the registered unemployed youth in Madhya Pradesh, the Opposition Congress in the state has accused the ruling BJP of hiding the data.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in MP assembly Dr Govind Singh said according to the economic survey, the state government mentioned that the number of registered unemployed are 30.23 lakh whereas, the Centre's shram portal put it at 1.30 crore.

Singh accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government of hiding the facts and presenting the "half truth" before the Assembly. He said the government should present the details of number of unemployed youth in the state on a white paper.

In the last 18 years, Chouhan has made several announcements for recruitment and fill the vacant posts in all departments of the state, however, it failed to fullfil it's promises, he alleged.

"If the direct recruitment process remained cancel, many departments of the state government would be completely vacant. Because, employees are getting retired every year but new recruitment are not being done for the last several years," Singh told IANS.

The leader of opposition further claimed that in 2001, the number of permanent state government employees was 5.13 lakh, which dipped to 4.52 lakh in March 2018 and has now further comedown to 4.37 lakh.

Madhya Pradesh
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Congress
Employment
India News

