Congress always in fear that Rajasthan government will collapse, says Amit Shah

'Cong always in fear that Rajasthan govt will collapse'

Hitting back at Ashok Gehlot's claims that the BJP was trying to topple the government, he said the party will come to power in 2023 by winning two-thirds of the seats

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Dec 05 2021, 17:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 19:02 ist
Amit Shah in Jaipur. Credit: PTI Photo

Hitting out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for accusing the BJP of trying to bring down his government last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the party will never topple the government and will come to power in the state with a strong mandate in 2023.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will win the 2023 assembly elections in Rajasthan with two-thirds of the majority.

"They are always in fear that their government will collapse. Who is going to topple the government? BJP will never topple your government. The party will go among the people and will come to power with a strong mandate in 2023," Shah said, addressing a meeting of BJP MPs and MLAs.

Targeting the Congress, he said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had given the slogan of "Garibi Hatao", but the work to remove poverty was started after the Narendra Modi government was formed in 2014.

The Congress worked only to remove the poor instead of poverty, he said.

BJP
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Amit Shah
Ashok Gehlot
Congress

