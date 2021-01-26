Farmers' tractor march: Connaught Place to remain shut

Connaught Place to remain shut as farmers' tractor parade turns violent

Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of national capital

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 26 2021, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 15:00 ist

The Connaught Place in the heart of the national capital will remain closed Tuesday in view of the ongoing tractor parade by farmers which turned violent at some places in the city, the New Delhi Traders Association said.

Atul Bhargava, the President of the Association, said the Delhi Police has advised the commercial hub to remain closed in view of the agitation.

Also Read | Tractor overturns at Delhi-Noida border, farmers put it back in no time

"The tractor parade has gone haywire. The farmers have already reached ITO. I spoke to Police Commissioner and it was advised the markets remain closed. We have asked the outlets, which would have opened by now, to close down," he told PTI.

On Republic Day every year, Connaught Place opens around 1 PM.

Farmers' tractor rally live updates on DH

"It is a day of peak sales for traders but the safety of everyone is important so it is better to remain closed today," he said.

Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of national capital, with hundreds of them deviating from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathi-charge and tear gas.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Farmers Protest
Farm Bills
Protests
New Delhi
Republic Day 2021

What's Brewing

HBO Max in early talks to make 'Harry Potter' series

HBO Max in early talks to make 'Harry Potter' series

Why vaccines alone will not end coronavirus

Why vaccines alone will not end coronavirus

The Lead: Memories of Republic Day

The Lead: Memories of Republic Day

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

The man who laid the bedrock for Indian Constitution

The man who laid the bedrock for Indian Constitution

Can Lagarde douse Forest Flame?

Can Lagarde douse Forest Flame?

Finally in 3D: A dinosaur’s all-purpose orifice

Finally in 3D: A dinosaur’s all-purpose orifice

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

Hansa Mehta: An apostle of rights and equality

Hansa Mehta: An apostle of rights and equality

 