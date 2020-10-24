Conspiracies of 'Gupkar Gang' will not be tolerated: J&K BJP chief

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Saturday said "conspiracies of the Gupkar Gang" would not be tolerated and anyone challenging the unity and integrity of the country would be jailed.

He also announced to celebrate October 26 as 'accession day' to send a clear message that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.

Hitting out at PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, the BJP leader said those feeling troubled and insecure in India should go to Pakistan as J&K is not their fiefdom, while asserting that no power on earth can restore Article 370 and the flag of the erstwhile state.

“This time we have Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and those conspiring against the country will not be forgiven. We will give our blood and our lives for our motherland and the tricolour,” Raina, holding the national flag in his hand, told reporters here.

Responding to the PDP chief's statement that she would only hold the tricolour when the flag of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir is restored, the BJP leader said only the national flag will flutter in the Union territory.

Referring to the National Conference and PDP leaders, he claimed that when they are in power, they praise India, but when out of power, they remember Pakistan and China.

“They will not be allowed to take forward an anti-India agenda. Let them try, this Gupkar Gang is getting strengthened from six parties to 600, we will not allow them to fulfil their dreams. They are a bunch of power hungry people and the people of Jammu and Kashmir know them very well...," Raina alleged.

"What if Mehbooba does not hold the tricolour in her hand, there are crores of people in Jammu and Kashmir who love and respect the national flag from the core of their hearts," he said, adding that his party will celebrate the 'accession day' on October 26 by hoisting tricolour and taking out rallies to send a strong message.

“We will celebrate October 26, the day when Maharaja Hari Singh signed the instrument of accession, as 'Villai Diwas' like Diwali and freedom celebration," the BJP leader asserted.

“... any leader who is found conspiring against the country will pay a heavy price. They cannot save themselves and Tihar jail is waiting for them," he added.

Hardening her stand on the restoration of special status for Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti had on Friday said she was not interested in contesting elections or holding the national tricolour till the constitutional changes enforced on August 5 last year were rolled back.

In her first media interaction after her release from 14-month detention, the PDP president said she would hold the tricolour only when the separate flag of the erstwhile state would be restored.

Mainstream political parties in Kashmir, including NC and PDP, had formed the People's alliance for the Gupkar Declaration this month for restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state as it existed before August 5 last year and also to initiate a dialogue between all stakeholders on the issue.