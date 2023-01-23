Construction of pre-fab shelters begins for displaced families in subsidence-hit Joshimath

Joshimath: Construction of pre-fab shelters begins

One, two and three BHK models of pre-fabricated shelters will soon be built near HDRI, Joshimath, Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha said

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jan 23 2023, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 21:46 ist
Sinha said land levelling work has also been started in Dhak village in Chamoli district prior to the construction of model pre-fab shelters there, he said. Credit: PTI Photo

The Central Building Research Institute on Monday began the construction of model pre-fabricated shelters for displaced families in subsidence-hit Joshimath in Uttarakhand, an official said on Monday.

One, two and three BHK models of pre-fabricated shelters will soon be built near HDRI, Joshimath, Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha said.

The structures will be built on land belonging to the horticulture department, he said.

Also Read — Joshimath crisis a ‘manufactured disaster’, activists pledge campaign

Sinha said land levelling work has also been started in Dhak village in Chamoli district prior to the construction of model pre-fab shelters there, he said.

If required, the option of arranging accommodation for displaced persons in hostels of Bhararisain Vidhansabha has also been kept open, Sinha said.

An amount of Rs 3.45 crore has been distributed among 261 affected families as interim relief, according to officials said.

As many as 278 families have been evacuated to temporary relief centres and the number of houses in Joshimath that have developed cracks still stands at 863 but there has been a marginal increase in the discharge of water from an underground water channel burst near JP colony to 180 LPM (litre per minute), they said.

It had ebbed to less than 100 LPM a few days back.

Joshimath
Uttarakhand
India News

