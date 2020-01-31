Convicts' lawyer AP Singh challenged me, said convicts will never be executed: Delhi gang-rape victim's mother

Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, reacting to the postponement of the rape convicts' said that she will continue my fight and that the government will have to execute the convicts.

"The lawyer of the convicts, AP Singh has challenged me saying that the convicts will never be executed. I will continue my fight. The government will have to execute the convicts," she said.

