Cops detain Payal Rohatgi for allegedly mocking Nehru

The Rajasthan Police on Sunday detained Bollywood actress and reality TV show Bigg Boss fame Payal Rohatgi for allegedly mocking India’s first Prime Minister and Congress leader Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and his father Motilal Nehru.

In the wake of an FIR filed against Payal Rohatgi, the Rajasthan police on Sunday detained the model in Ahmedabad from her parents' house and brought her to Bundi, a district in Rajasthan, where the case was lodged against her.

"Payal Rohatgi has been detained after she was found guilty in the preliminary investigation by the Bundi police. During the investigation, our team reached her residence in Mumbai. Later Rohtagi was found at her parents' home in Gujarat," confirmed Bundi Superintendent of Police Mamta Gupta.

She has been booked under Section 67 of the IT Act (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and Sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) of the Indian Penal Code.

Rajasthan Youth Congress General Secretary Charmesh Sharma had filed a complaint against Rohtagi, who he claimed had posted an objectionable video about Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi on Facebook in October, at the Bundi Sadar police station. Rajasthan police had formerly served a notice to Rohtagi for allegedly posting the objectionable video.

On Sunday morning, Payal broke the news of getting detained on her twitter handle. She tweeted, "I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google 😡 Freedom of Speech is a joke 🙏 @PMOIndia @HMOIndia".

I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google 😡 Freedom of Speech is a joke 🙏 @PMOIndia @HMOIndia — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) December 15, 2019

Her tweet went viral on social media where many of her followers accused the Congress government in Rajasthan for curbing the freedom of expression.

Rohatgi, who introduces herself as a 'proud Hindu and a Ram Bhakt’ on her verified Twitter handle, is known for making controversial statements. She has, in the past, grabbed attention for criticisizing the people of Kerala for not banning cow slaughter in the state and later her opinion about the Triple Talaq Ordinance.