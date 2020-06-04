Coronavirus: 7-day home quarantine for all asymptomatic passengers arriving in Delhi

Flying into Delhi or taking a train or a bus ride during the COVID-19 pandemic? Be ready to be home quarantined for seven days.

The Delhi government has now changed its quarantine norms for asymptomatic passengers reaching the national capital. They will have to confine themselves to their homes for seven days, according to the new order.

So far, asymptomatic persons reaching the capital were permitted to head home with an advice that they should self monitor their health for 14 days and reach out to district surveillance officer or the state or national call centre 1075 in case they develop symptoms.

The change in norms came as Delhi is recording more than 1,000 cases daily since May 28, except for a day. On Wednesday, the capital had recorded 1,513 cases, the biggest spike in a single day, taking the total to over 23,465 cases since the first case was reported on March 2 while 606 people have died so far.

With domestic flights started functioning and more trains reaching the capital, the Delhi government fears that there could be further rise in cases if passengers are allowed to move freely. Already, Delhi is reeling under a huge surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

According to the new order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, "All asymptomatic passengers who enter/de-board in National Capital Territory of Delhi shall home quarantine themselves for seven days (in place of 14 days self-monitoring of health..."

Authorities in airport, Railways and transport have also been directed to provide passenger manifest to the Principal Secretary (Revenue)-cum Divisional Commissioner on a daily basis.

These lists will then be forwarded to concerned District Magistrates under whose jurisdiction the passenger resides. The District Magistrates will ensure that these passengers residing in their jurisdiction remain in home quarantine for the stipulated period.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority Special CEO K S Meena has been designated as the nodal officer for this task.