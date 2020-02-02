Coronavirus: Students dance inside quarantine facility

Coronavirus: Indian students back from China share a light moment, dance inside quarantine facility in Haryana

DHNS
DHNS, Chandigarh,
  • Feb 02 2020, 18:13pm ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2020, 18:13pm ist
The video from inside the quarantine facility set up by the army has gone viral on social media.

Amid the scare of the deadly coronavirus, Indian students who returned from China’s Hubei province were seen dancing to a Haryanvi number at Haryana's Manesar on Sunday.

