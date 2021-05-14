Coronavirus is a living organism, has 'right to live,' says Trivendra Singh Rawat

Coronavirus has right to live: Trivendra Singh Rawat

  May 14 2021
  updated: May 14 2021
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said that coronavirus is a living organism which has a right to live.

"Seen from a philosophical angle, coronavirus is also a living organism. It has the right to live like the rest of us. But we (humans) think ourselves to be the most intelligent and are out to eliminate it. So it is constantly mutating itself," he told a private news channel.

However, he said man needs to outpace the virus to stay safe.

Rawat was trolled on social media for his unusual observation on coronavirus as it went viral at a time when the entire country is battling a strong second wave of Covid-19. One Twitter user sarcastically said, "This virus organism should be given shelter in the Central Vista."

