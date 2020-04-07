Coronavirus: Lawyer donates 15,000 N95 masks to AIIMS amid COVID-19 crisis

To help health workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi has donated 15,000 N95 masks to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

He had earlier donated Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) Fund to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus that has claimed 114 lives and infected 4,421 people across the country.

“I have ordered supply of 15,000 N95 masks to AIIMS for 25 lakh for protective use by doctors and the support staff today. Supply would be made in four to five days to AIIMS,” Dwivedi said on Tuesday.

The step has been taken in consultation with AIIMS.

“It is a small help to the white warriors who are struggling for us despite danger to their lives. Let us move beyond clapping and lighting (lamps), which was good. This way we can become compatriot warriors in arms. Help hospitals near you,” Dwivedi said.

Dwivedi had earlier said the problems being faced by poor people and migrant workers are grave and people should come forward to help them by donating to the prime minister's fund.