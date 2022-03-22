EV to cost same as petrol-run vehicle in 2 yrs: Gadkari

Cost of EVs to be at par with petrol-run vehicles in 2 years: Gadkari

Gadkari asked MPs to take initiative in their respective districts for converting sewage water to produce green hydrogen

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 22 2022, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 17:55 ist
Nitin Gadkari in the Parliament session. Credit: Sansad TV/PTI Photo

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said rapid strides in technology and green fuel will reduce the cost of electric automobiles, bringing them at par with petrol-run vehicles in the next two years.

Replying in the Lok Sabha on the Demands for Grants for Road Transport and Highways Ministry, 2022-23, Gadkari emphasised the need to shift to cost-effective indigenous fuel and hoped that this fuel will be a reality soon, bringing the pollution levels down and improving the overall situation in Delhi.

Also Read | Rs 62k cr being spent to boost road infrastructure, reduce pollution in Delhi: Gadkari

Urging MPs to adopt hydrogen technologies for transport, Gadkari asked them to take initiative in their respective districts for converting sewage water to produce green hydrogen.

"Hydrogen will soon be the cheapest fuel alternative," he said.

"I can say within maximum two years, the cost of electric scooter, car, autoricksahw will be same as petrol-driven scooter, car, autorickshaw. Prices of lithium-ion battery are coming down. We are developing this chemistry of zinc-ion, aluminium-ion, sodium-ion batteries. If petrol, you are spending Rs 100, then on electric vehicle you will spend Rs 10 (for using)," Gadkari said. 

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Nitin Gadkari
India News
Lok Sabha
Delhi
Electric Vehicles
Parliament

Related videos

What's Brewing

Matcha: The versatile ancient Japanese superfood

Matcha: The versatile ancient Japanese superfood

Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts

Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts

Lviv radio gets 'new mission' after Russian invasion

Lviv radio gets 'new mission' after Russian invasion

To keep girls in school, India must manage water crisis

To keep girls in school, India must manage water crisis

Indian brand Dash and Dot debuts at Paris Fashion Week

Indian brand Dash and Dot debuts at Paris Fashion Week

Ukraine's 'chess capital' Lviv mulls Russia's next move

Ukraine's 'chess capital' Lviv mulls Russia's next move

 