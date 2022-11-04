Couple among 3 injured as boulder triggered by landslide hits house in Jammu and Kashmir

Three people were injured on Friday after a big boulder following a landslide hit their house in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The incident was reported in Dooner area of Baffliaz on DKG road at around 5:50 am, they said.

The 48 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army and the police along with locals immediately launched a rescue operation, they said.

Mohammad Latifah (40), his wife Naseem Akhtar (35) and a girl were injured in the incident.

The injured were shifted to the sub district hospital in Surankote, they added.