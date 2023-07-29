Couple arrives at police station after consuming poison, woman dies during treatment

A man and a woman who were missing for a month allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and turned up at a police station in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, officials said on Friday. The woman later died at a hospital.

The incident occurred at the Kotwal police station on Thursday night, following which police took them to a local hospital, from where they were referred to Jaipur.

Police said the woman died during treatment in Jaipur and the man is hospitalised.

Also Read | Sensitise teachers, say psychologists

Kotwali police station officer Ram Manohar said Deepika alias Diya (21) and Sunil (21) were residents of Heerwa village under the Singhana police station area of Jhunjhunu. Both belonged to the same caste and were missing from home for a month, he added.

He said the duo reached the police station after consuming a poisonous substance and seeing them vomiting, police personnel took them to the local hospital.

Singhana police said the body of the woman was handed over to her family members for the last rites after a post-mortem examination.