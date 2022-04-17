Court sends 14 accused in Delhi violence to police custody

Delhi clashes: Court sends 14 accused to police custody

Delhi police said the custodial interrogation of Aslam and Ansar was required to unearth the larger conspiracy and involvement of others

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 17 2022, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 20:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Delhi court on Sunday sent two men, including a 21-year-old who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector in the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri, to police custody.

Duty Magistrate Divya Malhotra sent Md Aslam and another co-accused Md Ansar to police custody till Monday, while the other 12 accused were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

All the accused in the case were produced before the court and the police alleged that Ansar and Aslam were the main conspirators who got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and hatched up the conspiracy.

Also Read | Agencies probing if Jahangirpuri violence linked with Karauli, Khargone

It said the custodial interrogation of Aslam and Ansar was required to unearth the larger conspiracy and involvement of others.

Delhi Police said they took the help of CCTV footage to identify the others involved in the case.

Police said they recovered a pistol from Aslam, a resident of a slum cluster in Jahangirpuri's CD Park, which he allegedly used during the commission of crime. 

They further told the court that there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between two communities that left eight police personnel and a local injured Saturday evening. Some vehicles were also torched.

An FIR was registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting) and other relevant Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act sections in relation to the case.

This is the first communal flare-up in the national capital since the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi which had left over 50 dead and scores injured.

