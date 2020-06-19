COVID-19: Delhi Health minister in ICU as his condition deteriorates; also diagnosed with pneumonia

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who tested positive for COVID-19 three days ago, was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Friday after his condition deteriorated, officials said.

He was first admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Monday with COVID-19 symptoms like fever and low oxygen levels. He was shifted to Max Hospital in South Delhi's Saket on Friday where he will be administered plasma therapy.

Jain's oxygen level dipped and has been shifted to the ICU. He has also been diagnosed with pneumonia, officials said.

"His latest CT scan report shows that the pneumonia patches in his lungs have increased. He experienced increased giddiness and tiredness today. The advice of doctors will be followed," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "praying for the speedy recovery of Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with Covid-19 infection."

Following his hospitalisation, the ministries held by Jain was given to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The 55-year-old politician, a close aide of Kejriwal, has been in the forefront of the Delhi government's activities against the spread of the pandemic. He has been holding regular media briefings every morning.

He also attended the meeting called by Shah on Sunday.