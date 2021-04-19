Centre asked to disclose number of vacant hospital beds

Covid-19: HC directs Centre, AAP govt to disclose number of beds available in hospitals

On migrant workers crisis, it observed that both the Central and Delhi governments have failed in the last year's lockdown

  Apr 19 2021
The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Centre and AAP government to file affidavits by Tuesday disclosing hospital-wise availability of beds for Covid-19 patients.

Taking stock of the current pandemic situation, the high court asked the Central government to look into the aspect of shortage of oxygen supply in Delhi hospitals on an urgent basis.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said the Centre and the Delhi government in their affidavits shall also give details as to how many hospital beds are with or without ventilators and oxygen support.

It also directed the firm, which used to supply oxygen to Delhi hospitals and has suddenly stopped, to restore the oxygen supply immediately. The high court was told that the firm was supplying oxygen to other states.

The bench also said that the Delhi government's direction on action against labs for not delivering Covid-19 test reports within 24 hours, shall not be implemented.

On migrant workers crisis, it observed that both the Central and Delhi governments have failed in the last year's lockdown and lessons are required to be learnt from it.

The high court will take up the matter again on Tuesday.

New Delhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus
oxygen
High Court

