Covid-19 restrictions continue in Jammu and Kashmir

Markets remained shut and public transport was off the roads

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • May 15 2021, 16:19 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 16:19 ist
Makeshift temporary barricade at a market area during Covid-induced lockdown, in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo

The lockdown imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of an alarming surge in coronavirus cases entered the 17th day on Saturday as the normal life remained affected most areas of the union territory, officials said.

Markets remained shut and public transport was off the roads, the officials said.

However, private cars were seen plying in some areas of the city here and other district headquarters in the valley and the Jammu region, they said.

The officials said while the restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain in force, the curbs were not strict.

Several roads have been sealed by security forces and barricades have been put at many places in the city here as well as in other district headquarters of the valley to prevent the movement of people.

On April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed a curfew in 11 districts in a bid to tackle the surge in Covid-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day till May 17.

The officials said the government will review the situation before making a decision on the extension of the lockdown beyond May 17.

Jammu and Kashmir
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

