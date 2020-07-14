Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh reports 28 more deaths, 1,594 fresh cases

Covid-19: UP reports 28 more deaths, 1,594 fresh cases

PTI
Lucknow,
  Jul 14 2020
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 17:59 ist
Uttar Pradesh reported 28 more deaths due to the coronavirus and a daily spike of 1,594 cases on Tuesday, the health department said.

With this, the death toll rose to 983 and the caseload increased to 39,724.

"In the past 24 hours, 1,594 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 28 deaths were reported," according to the health department.

The maximum 94 deaths have been reported from Agra, followed by 91 in Meerut.

The state has 13,760 active cases as 24,981 patients have recovered, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters.

He said over 11.57 lakh samples have been tested in the state so far. 

