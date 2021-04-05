Covid bed count increased at several Delhi government hospitals

Amid a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Monday issued an order to augment the number of beds reserved for coronavirus patients at its several hospitals.

The national capital recorded 3,548 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096, according to the Delhi health department.

The Delhi government's order stated that in view of the increase in Covid-19 cases in the city, it has been decided to designate an increased number of beds in these hospitals for admitting confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus infection.

Read | Central teams rushed to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab amid Covid-19 surge

The hospitals include LNJP, where beds are to be increased from 300 to 1,000. At Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, the number of reserved beds is to be increased from 50 to 100 while at GTB Hospital it is to be hiked to 500.

"Further, MD/Directors of all the above-mentioned Covid Hospitals must upgrade the number of beds indicated against their hospital with immediate effect and logistics required, if any, may be sourced by using powers delegated under section 50 of the Disaster Management Act," the order said.

In another order, the Delhi government said in order to augment bed capacity for Covid-19 patients and to also ensure that treatment of non-Covid critical patients is not compromised, 54 large private hospitals having bed strength of 100 beds or more are to reserve at least 30 per cent of their ICU bed or double the occupancy as on April 5, whichever higher and 30 per cent of their ward bed capacity or double the occupancy, whichever higher for Covid-related treatment.