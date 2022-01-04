Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh double in 2 days

The Covid-19 data for December 2021 showed a six-fold increase in the number of active cases in the state

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Jan 04 2022, 10:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 10:06 ist
The number of new cases on December 30 was 193 which went up to 385 on the New Year's Day. Credit: iStock Photo

With 572 new Covid-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, infections were now doubling in less than two days.

The number of new cases on December 30 was 193, which went up to 385 on the New Year's Day.

Read more: 37,379 new Covid-19 cases; tally of Omicron infections rises to 1,892

According to the official bulletin, nearly 64 per cent of the new cases reported on Monday were from just four districts - Ghaziabad (130), Gautam Buddha Nagar (101), Lucknow (86) and Meerut (49).

The Covid-19 data for December 2021 showed a six-fold increase in the number of active cases in the state.

"Lockdown comes at a price while prevention is easier. Omicron, the new variant, may appear to be less lethal than the Delta strain, but it will cost lives when the pandemic peaks. No matter how much the government tries, prevention of pandemic remains a shared responsibility with citizens," a senior health official said.

