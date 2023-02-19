Cow vigilantes took Rajasthan men to cops, says accused

Rinku Saini, arrested by the Rajasthan Police in connection with the alleged abduction and murder of two men, has told investigators that they were taken to the Haryana Police by cow vigilantes, an officer said on Saturday.

The police officer said his claim would be verified.

His claim corroborates with the statement of Mohammad Jabir, a relative of the deceased, that the two were first taken to the Firozpur Jhirka police station in Haryana but police refused take their custody as their condition was serious.

Subsequently, they were taken to Loharu in the Bhiwani district.

Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on Wednesday and their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana on Thursday morning.

The Rajasthan Police has booked five people in connection with the case and arrested one of them, Saini, Friday night.

"Saini has claimed during interrogation that Junaid and Nasir were taken to Haryana Police. The claim will be verified," Inspector General of Police of Bharatpur range Gaurav Srivastava told reporters.

Saini, 32, a resident of Firozpur Jhirka in Haryana's Nuh district, was remanded in five-day police custody on Saturday.