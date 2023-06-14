Crane operator dead as portion of under construction flyover collapses in Delhi

A crane operator died on Wednesday when a portion of a flyover under construction collapsed near National Highway-48 in southwest Delhi, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said the person was injured when a span of the flyover near Samalkha collapsed.
Four dead, three injured as tanker overturns, catches fire near Lonavla on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, police added.
