Crane operator dead as portion of under construction flyover collapses in Delhi

  • Jun 14 2023, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 12:54 ist
A crane operator died on Wednesday when a portion of a flyover under construction collapsed near National Highway-48 in southwest Delhi, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said the person was injured when a span of the flyover near Samalkha collapsed.

He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, police added.

