CRPF constable duped of debit card by co-passenger

A CRPF constable was on Tuesday duped of his debit card and mobile phone by two men who had shared an auto-rickshaw with him on his way to Connaught place from Kashmiri Gate, said police.

The constable was duped while withdrawing cash from an ATM booth at Connaught Place.

As the constable headed to an ATM booth after leaving the auto-rickshaw at Connaught Place, the two co-passengers in the auto too followed him and managed to see him punching the PIN for his card.

After he withdrew money, one of the two tricked the constable in handing over his debit card to his co-passenger, said police,

As the man was inspecting the card, the other one asked for his phone and the moment the CRPF constable gave it to him, the duo ran away, said police.

The duo later withdrew Rs 20,000 from his account, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered subsequently at the Connaught Place police station and police are examining the CCTV footage to trace the accused, they added.