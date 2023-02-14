CRPF pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs on fourth anniversary

CRPF pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs on 4th anniversary

Forty soldiers had made the supreme sacrifice after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into the CRPF convoy

PTI
PTI, Pulwama,
  • Feb 14 2023, 16:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 17:02 ist
CRPF jawans who were on duty in Pulwama 4 years back remember their fallen colleagues. Credit: IANS Photo

The CRPF and other security forces on Tuesday paid tributes to the 40 jawans, who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy here in 2019.

Led by Special Director General of the CRPF Daljit Singh Chaudhry, the officers of the force, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army laid floral wreaths on the memorial for the Pulwama martyrs here.

Talking to reporters, Chaudhry said the sacrifice of the Pulwama martyrs inspire the force to work for a terror-free nation.

"Our 40 bravehearts sacrificed their lives. We are proud of them. Their sacrifice inspires us to make the country terror free," he said.

General Officer Commanding of Army's 15 Corps Lt Gen A S Aujla, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IG CRPF (operations) M S Bhatia, DIG South Kashmir Range Rayees Bhat and deputy commissioner Pulwama were among the officers who laid wreaths at the memorial.

Forty soldiers had made the supreme sacrifice after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into the CRPF convoy.

CRPF
India News
Pulwama terror attack
Pulwama

