CRPF personnel injured in J&K militant attack

CRPF personnel injured in Jammu and Kashmir militant attack

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Oct 18 2020, 13:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 13:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the CRPF was injured in a grenade explosion in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade upon CRPF personnel near Tral bus stand in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, a police official said.

He said the explosion caused minor injuries to ASI Asim Ali.

The injured CRPF personnel was shifted to Tral hospital, the official said, adding, the area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
militants
Pulwama

What's Brewing

This Trump painting may fetch $750,000 before election

This Trump painting may fetch $750,000 before election

How to tell a great bedtime story

How to tell a great bedtime story

DH Toon | Economy report: Where is the yogic balance?

DH Toon | Economy report: Where is the yogic balance?

Has the drug-based approach to mental illness failed?

Has the drug-based approach to mental illness failed?

Techie teaches Kannada words with fun sketches

Techie teaches Kannada words with fun sketches

Young chef cooks 33 dishes in an hour

Young chef cooks 33 dishes in an hour

Activism sustains my music: Madame Gandhi

Activism sustains my music: Madame Gandhi

The philosophy of Idli

The philosophy of Idli

Whose culture is it anyway?

Whose culture is it anyway?

 