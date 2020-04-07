Deaf, mute woman raped in J-K's Ramban, accused arrested

A 23-year-old deaf and mute woman was allegedly raped and impregnated by an elderly man in a remote village in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, following which he was arrested, police said on Tuesday.
According to a police official, the case came to light when the woman's father lodged a complaint accusing the elderly man of raping his daughter.
Medical examination of the girl was conducted and she was found four-month pregnant, the official said, adding the accused has been arrested and further probe was on.
Preliminary investigation reveal that the girl was raped by the accused on several occasions in the past after threatening her with his licensed gun, the officer said.
'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'
COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets
Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline
'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'
India could see first technical recession since 1990s
Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching
UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care
Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15