Delhi: App-based taxi drivers' strike to demand CNG subsidy, fare hike enters 2nd day

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 19 2022, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 15:36 ist
Delhi NCR Taxi Driver Union parked their taxis on a roadside to protest against Centre and State government over hike in the CNG and fuel prices. Credit: IANS Photo

The strike called by drivers attached to ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Ola demanding subsidy on CNG prices and revision of fare rates entered its second day on Tuesday.

However, auto-rickshaw and yellow-black taxi unions, which were a part of the strike on Monday, have decided to postpone their stir bringing much-needed relief to Delhiites.

As the app-based cabs remained off the roads, several people faced difficulties due to non-availability of rides and surge pricing.

"I am trying to book a cab for my office in Noida Film City from Mayur Vihar but the fare is high due to the strike. I usually pay around Rs 300, but today the estimated fare is around Rs 700," Nilesh Kumar, a commuter, said.

However, the impact of the strike was minimized on Tuesday as auto-rickshaws and yellow-black taxis resumed services.  

"I tried booking a cab but the waiting period was about 15-20 minutes and that too on higher rates. Since autos were plying today, so I decided to take an auto to Lajpat Nagar from AIIMS," another commuter, Deepika Chaudhary, said.

Ravi Rathore, president of Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association Delhi, which represents drivers attached to app-based cab aggregators, said a decision on whether to continue the strike or postpone it will be taken in the evening.

Cab drivers also staged a protest at Jantar Mantar to press for their demands. 

"Ola, Uber cabs are not plying on the roads today. Our protest at Jantar Mantar has started. A call on the future course of action will taken in the evening," Rathore told PTI.

Rathore said apart from the subsidy on CN,G the government should also consider revision of fares.

"It has become tough for auto and cab drivers to survive after hike in fuel prices. Fares of app-based cabs have not been revised for a long time in the city. Seeing the steep rise in CNG prices, the government should increase fares," Rathore demanded. 

