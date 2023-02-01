Delhi-bound AI flight cancelled due to technical snag

Delhi-bound Air India flight cancelled due to technical snag

Alternative travel arrangements are being made for all the 138 passengers

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Feb 01 2023, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 21:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A Delhi-bound flight with over 100 passengers was cancelled on Wednesday after a technical snag reportedly during the 'pushback process,' was noticed, official sources here said.

When the Air India plane was moved to the designated spot during the usual 'pushback process' the snag was noticed, they said.

Air India says new software to facilitate real-time reporting of in-flight incidents

Following this, the 3.50 pm flight was cancelled and all the 138 passengers and the crew were taken off the aircraft. Alternative arrangements are being made for their travel, sources said.

Pushback is a routine procedure to push the aircraft back to a designated spot in the airport.

