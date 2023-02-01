Delhi-bound Air India flight cancelled due to technical snag

A Delhi-bound flight with over 100 passengers was cancelled on Wednesday after a technical snag reportedly during the 'pushback process,' was noticed, official sources here said.
When the Air India plane was moved to the designated spot during the usual 'pushback process' the snag was noticed, they said.
Also Read | Air India says new software to facilitate real-time reporting of in-flight incidents
Following this, the 3.50 pm flight was cancelled and all the 138 passengers and the crew were taken off the aircraft. Alternative arrangements are being made for their travel, sources said.
Pushback is a routine procedure to push the aircraft back to a designated spot in the airport.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Tendulkar felicitates women U19 WC-winning cricket team
George Michael, Willie Nelson among Rock Hall nominees
First tigress brought to MP under special project dies
Budget '23: How many times Sitharaman said 'Amrit Kaal'
What became costlier, cheaper after 'Amrit Kaal' Budget
FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs
'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets
Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles
Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'
The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory