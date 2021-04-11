Covid-19 situation in Delhi very serious: Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says Covid-19 situation 'very serious', does not want to impose lockdown

"I believe lockdown is not a solution to deal with Covid-19. It should only be imposed if the hospital system collapses," he said

  Apr 11 2021, 12:18 ist
The Covid-19 situation in Delhi is "very serious" with 10,732 fresh cases of infection being reported in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

He asked people not to go out of their homes unless it is urgent, and use face masks and sanitisers and maintain social distance.

The chief minister said his government does not want to impose lockdown.

"I believe lockdown is not a solution to deal with Covid-19. It should only be imposed if the hospital system collapses," he said.

He, however, asked people to remain in home isolation if infected with the virus instead of rushing to hospitals.

"The hospital beds should be left vacant for serious patients. It should not be so that people rush to hospitals and all beds are occupied and then lockdown is to be imposed," he said in a press conference.

Kejriwal asked all political parties to work together to fight the coronavirus spread, saying it was not time to do politics and point fingers.

