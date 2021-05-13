Delhi court denies advance bail to Navneet Kalra in oxygen concentrators black marketing case

A Delhi court on Thursday rejected a plea for anticipatory bail made by high-profile businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with the case of black marketing oxygen concentrators, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Additional sessions judge, Saket court, Sandeep Garg passed the order declining anticipatory bail to Kalra, who owned multiple restaurants including one at the upscale Khan Market.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing Kalra, had argued that his client had only carried out a legitimate transaction of import of the oxygen concentrators and customs authorities were aware of the transaction.

“The GST was deposited with the government. Invoices were given and returns were filed," he had contended before the court.

According to the prosecution case, Kalra, along with other co-accused, hatched a conspiracy to wrongfully make money by inducing the public to buy oxygen concentrators from him at an "exorbitant rate".

Read | Race for jabs in India's Covid-19 vaccination drive exposes digital divide

Delhi police had opposed his anticipatory bail plea stating that the investigation was at a very early stage, and it required Kalra’s custodial interrogation to unearth his relationship with other parties.

Kalra’s counsel had argued that all rules were complied with and the transactions of sale were through banking channels.

He further added that oxygen concentrators are not cosmetic, not luxury, instead it was used when somebody is medically unfit. “When the selling took place through banking channels, where is the offence”, Kalra’s counsel had submitted.

The prosecution had argued that no anticipatory bail could be granted to "influential persons" who could tamper with evidence.

The prosecution claimed Kalra made a lot of money by inducing the needy to believe that his oxygen concentrators were of premium quality.

Kalra’s counsel, on the other hand, pointed out that there was no MRP fixed by the government till date, therefore, the prosecution assertion that the price at which his client was exorbitant, was not correct.

“We could not find a single notification, which fixes the price of oxygen concentrators”, said Kalra’s counsel.

He further added that his client was being "framed" based on social media content and he was being made a scapegoat to divert attention from more pressing issues. “It is being deliberately done. A campaign is going on against me," he alleged.

Police, for their part, said it has come to knowledge through social media posts, that Kalra had collected advance payments from several persons who required oxygen concentrators, but he kept postponing the supply and increased the price.