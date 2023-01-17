Delhi court grants bail to Kanjhawala hit-and-run case accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj

A local court here on Tuesday granted bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj, an accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case.

Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar on Monday reserved its order on Bhardwaj's bail.

"He is admitted to bail on furnishing bail bond of Rs 50,000...," the judge said on Tuesday.

The judge orally observed that Bhardwaj's role started after the commission of the offence.

A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of New Year's day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.