Delhi: Deshbhakti, mindset curricula among new assessment criteria for school students

School students in the national capital will now be assessed for the impact of mindset curricula in their behaviour along with other scholastic subjects, according to new assessment guidelines by the Delhi government.

According to the new assessment guidelines of the Directorate of Education, students of classes 3-8 will be assessed for Happiness and Deshbhakti curricula, while students of Class 9 and Class 11 will be assessed for Deshbhakti and Entrepreneurship Mindset Curricula. However, students of Class 11 will have an additional criterion for assessment, which is their participation in Business Blasters.

The new parameters will be a supplement to the evaluation norms that already exist and are based on co-curricular and academic activities. The guidelines will, however, not be binding on private schools.

Also Read: Traffic snarls, waterlogging as monsoon hits Delhi

"We have amended the assessment criteria, and going forward, students will also be evaluated on their competencies in addition to their knowledge of key courses. Incorporating assessments of competencies learned through these curricula is being primarily done to emphasise the growth of social, ethical, and emotional capacities in addition to cognitive abilities.

"These objectives are consistent with the pedagogy and objectives of mindset curriculum as envisioned in the new National Education Policy (NEP)," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

"In order to prepare students for real-world challenges in a world driven by information and technology and to maximise their innate potential, schools must prioritise competency-based learning," said Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister.

According to the new assessment guidelines, students will not be evaluated on the basis of just curricular knowledge, but rather on their ability to apply their understanding in a variety of real-life situations.

Also Read: Venugopal agrees to continue as A-G for three more months

"The new assessment standards will also motivate students to contribute to society's advancement. The mindset curriculum has been in use for some time, it is appropriate to include it in the assessment process at this time. Further, no weightage of marks obtained in the new assessment will be calculated for the promotion of a student to the next higher class," he said.

Elaborating on the procedure of assessment, Sisodia added that question papers will be set in a manner where students will have to answer questions based on application of concepts of these curricula in real-life and unfamiliar situations.

"Along with that, they will also have unique project works based on the curriculum. This new process of assessment will further strengthen the critical thinking and analytical abilities of the students. It will also help them get rid of the need for rote learning methods that create excessive and unnecessary stress on students during examinations," Sisodia said.

According to the assessment guidelines of the Directorate of Education, in the academic session 2022-23, mid-term examination will be conducted in September and October and Common Annual School Examination (CASE) will be held in February and March.

Also Read: Spare some place at least, says SC on encroachment in hospital premises

"The question papers of mid-term examination would be set out of the syllabus supposed to be covered up to the mid-term exam. The question papers of annual examinations would be set out from the syllabus as prescribed by CBSE and Directorate of Education, Delhi," the guidelines said.

"Question papers in mid-term, pre-board and annual exams shall be set in a manner to assess the comprehension, competencies and other skills as required. Pattern of questions particularly in secondary and senior secondary classes shall be the same as that of the questions set at the CBSE Board examinations," it added.

A greater number of competency-based questions or questions that assess application of concepts in real-life and unfamiliar situations will be part of the question paper in mid-term, pre-board and annual exams.

"The result of each examination shall be analysed and difficult topics/chapters in different subjects will be identified for arranging the remedial and enrichment programmes. A summary of the analysis of class-wise and subject-wise results shall be prepared and kept on record to serve as an input to academic enrichment and remedial purposes.

"Examinations shall be conducted in such a manner that chances of copying, favouritism, injustice and victimisation shall be reduced to the minimum," the guidelines stated.