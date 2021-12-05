Delhi detects first Omicron case; India's tally of cases from variant now 5

India on Sunday reported its fifth Omicron variant Covid-19 infection with the latest case from the national capital.
"First omicron case detected in Delhi. The patient admitted to LNJP Hospital had returned from Tanzania. Till now, 17 people who tested positive for Covid have been admitted to the hospital," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.
More to follow...
