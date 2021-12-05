Delhi detects first Omicron case; India's tally of cases from variant now 5

Delhi reports 1st Omicron case; 5th infection in India

The patient admitted to LNJP Hospital had returned from Tanzania

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 05 2021, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 11:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India on Sunday reported its fifth Omicron variant Covid-19 infection with the latest case from the national capital.

"First omicron case detected in Delhi. The patient admitted to LNJP Hospital had returned from Tanzania. Till now, 17 people who tested positive for Covid have been admitted to the hospital," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

More to follow...

