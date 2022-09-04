Delhi government school teachers have improved lives of lakhs of students, says Sisodia

Govt school teachers improved students' lives: Sisodia

  • Sep 04 2022, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2022, 18:55 ist
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

Teachers of Delhi government schools have been improving the quality of life of lakhs of children with their untiring efforts and commitment, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.

Speaking at an event on the eve of Teachers' Day, he dubbed teachers and principals of the city government schools the "flag bearers" of the "Delhi education revolution".

"Not only Delhi but the entire country is proud of the work of our school principals. They are the ones who ensure the implementation of all education policies at the ground level and that each child is positively impacted by them," said Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio.

He said development in Delhi government schools has been made possible because of the efforts of their principals.

"The school heads have helped the Delhi government schools flourish in the past seven years by promoting innovative ideas, encouraging teachers and children to do better, establishing a better relationship between the teacher-student community and creating a conducive learning environment," he said.

