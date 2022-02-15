Delhi govt declares holiday on Ravidas Jayanti, Feb 16

Delhi govt declares holiday on Ravidas Jayanti on February 16

Sant Ravidas was a medieval period poet, reformer and considered one of the members of Bhakti movement

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 15 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 22:29 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi government on Tuesday declared a holiday on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti on February 16.

"Delhi government has declared government holiday on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti on February 16. My umpteen tributes at the feet of Maharaj ji," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

An order issued by General Administration Department stated that Lt Governor of Government of NCT of Delhi has declared holiday in all offices of the government on account of the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas.

Sant Ravidas was a medieval period poet, reformer and considered one of the members of Bhakti movement. He spread the message against social division based on caste through his verses and teachings.

