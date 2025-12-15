<p>Winter, when the fairy lights glow and parties beckon, is the perfect time to add some personality to your tresses and infuse them with colours that are warmer, richer and filled with life. After all, your hair is an important part of any look, framing your favourite earrings and complementing that velvet dress, whether you’re at an office party or tucked around the kitchen table with family.</p><p>This season, hair colour is as much about the mood as it is about style. From deep brunettes to luscious cherry colas, hair experts pick out three colours that feel effortless, sophisticated and alive without ever being overdone. So go on, let every strand hold some magic and reflect your personality wherever you go.</p><p>Go brunette</p><p>A subtle, yet luxurious pick, brunette is sophisticated, multi-tonal and focuses entirely on depth and mirror-like shine. “Weave light mocha and caramel ribbons throughout this multi-dimensional brown and you get a powerful look - perfect for someone seeking sophistication without fuss,” explains Srinath Muniraj, a salon director from Bengaluru.</p><p>Capturing quiet elegance that glows under soft light, this hair colour complements a wide range of Indian skin tones. “It’s ideal for those who want hair that looks effortlessly polished throughout the season,” adds Muniraj.</p><p>Ribboned highlights</p><p>Do you dream of a lighter hair colour but are hesitant to go all out? Then the dimensional ribbon technique works best, according to experts. “We use balayage or foiling techniques to introduce soft, warm highlights like honey or saffron that are strategically placed to frame the face and add natural dimension to dark hair,” points out Melvin Peters, a hair expert from Chennai. “It provides a youthful, sun-kissed effect that is low-maintenance and complements warmer skin tones.”</p><p>Splash of red</p><p>For those craving for a rich, bold statement, the wine-infused reds and cherry cola tones continue their reign this winter season, according to experts. Perfect for romantic evenings, festive parties or any occasion where you want to stand out, these reds pair beautifully with jewel-toned outfits, festive make-up and celebratory decor.</p><p>“These deep, saturated colours provide vibrancy without the need for excessive lightening, offering an elegant transformation that works brilliantly with dark hair,” reveals Muniraj.</p><p>Make your hair colour last longer</p><p>Turn down the heat: Hot water strips natural oils and opens the hair cuticle, letting colour wash right out. Switch to lukewarm water for washing and a cool rinse for conditioning to seal the shine.</p><p>Invest in the right shampoo: Regular shampoos are colour enemies. Switch to a sulphate-free, colour-protecting range.</p><p>Heat protection is non-negotiable: If you use styling tools, you must use a heat protectant. Heat damages the hair’s internal bonds and fades colour rapidly. A quick spray creates a barrier that saves your shade.</p><p>Weekly deep conditioning: Coloured hair is thirsty hair. Once a week, swap your conditioner for a rich mask to replenish moisture and keep your hair soft and reflective.</p><p>Pro tip: If you have hard water at home (common in many cities), invest in a shower filter. Hard minerals can build up on the hair, turning your beautiful brunette brassy or dull.</p>