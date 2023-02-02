Delhi teachers can't go abroad to train due to L-G: AAP

Delhi govt unable to send its teachers abroad for training due to LG's interference, says Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government has approached the Supreme Court on the matter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 02 2023, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 17:36 ist
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI File Photo

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday alleged that the Delhi government is unable to send its teachers to Finland for training due to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's interference.

He said the amendment in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act has given L-G powers to interfere in the functioning of the Delhi government.

"I want to ask LG to not use GNCTD act amendment to interfere in the functioning of the government. When the education minister of other states can send their teachers abroad for training, the education minister of Delhi should also have that say," he said during a press conference.

Also Read | Punjab governement to send 36 school principals to Singapore for training

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said teachers from 36 government schools will leave for Singapore on February 4 to attend a training programme.

Punjab is also governed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The GNCTD Amendment Act, 2021 had come into force after being passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on March 22 and March 24, respectively.

The Delhi government has approached the Supreme Court on the matter.

New Delhi
India News
Lieutenant Governor
V K Saxena
Manish Sisodia

