Delhi hit-and-run case: Woman dragged for 12 km by car, medical board to conduct autopsy

Delhi woman dies as car drags her for 12 km; 5 booked

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 02 2023, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 17:07 ist
People gathered outside the Sultanpuri police station demanding stern punishment for men accused in Sultanpuri road accident. Credit: PTI Photo

Police on Monday said the woman who died after her two-wheeler was hit by a car in outer Delhi was dragged 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala under the vehicle and a medical board has been constituted to conduct the post-mortem.

Addressing a press conference here, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said fresh charges could be added against the five accused arrested in connection with the case on the basis of the post-mortem report.

The accused have been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and criminal conspiracy, according to police.

Also Read | Kanjhawla incident rarest of rare crime, extremely shameful: Delhi CM Kejriwal

"The accused will be taken to the scene of the crime and their story will be verified. The timeline of events will be established on the basis of CCTV footage and digital evidence," Hooda told reporters.

He said the victim's family is being updated about the investigation and assured that the police will gather all evidence to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment.

"The forensic examination of the vehicle is also being done," the officer said.

A video purportedly showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs has surfaced on social media. PTI could not independently check the veracity of the video. The footage also led to claims that the victim was raped and killed, but police said it was an accident.

Earlier in the day, local residents protested outside the Sultanpuri police station and blocked traffic, demanding justice for the victim.

They alleged the police were treating the incident as an accident case.

Delhi
Crime
India News

