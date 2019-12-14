Delhi LG withdraws proceedings against illegal colonies

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday said he has issued directions to withdraw the land acquisition proceedings within delineated boundaries of 1,731 unauthorised colonies.

Taking to Twitter, Baijal said it was a major step for conferring ownership rights to the residents of these colonies, adding that the move would pave the way for smooth implementation of PM-UDAY (PM Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana).

"Directions issued to withdraw the land acquisition proceedings (de-notification of the land) in respect of the land situated within the delineated boundaries of 1731 Unauthorized Colonies (UCs). #PM-UDAY," the LG tweeted.