Delhi News Live: Assam court summons Manish Sisodia in defamation case
updated: Aug 24 2022, 09:13 ist
Follow the latest updates on the AAP-BJP standoff in Delhi and news from the national capital here!
09:12
Kejriwal announces recruitment calendar in poll-bound Gujarat
Delhi Chief Minister ArvindKejriwal, who was in Gujarat along with his deputy Manish Sisodia as part of the Aam Aadmi Party's campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, announced a recruitment calendar for 2023 if AAP comes to power in the state.
Kejriwalalso promised to hold Talati (village panchayat secretary) exams in February 2023 if voted to power, the results of which will be out in April and in the same month appointment orders will be issued. He made similar announcements for teachers, and for ASI and PSI posts.
07:18
'Files being sent to L-G for opinion, approval without CM Kejriwal's signature'
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has sent a note to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagging that files without the latter's signature were being sent by the CMO for his opinion and approval, L-G office sources said on Tuesday.
Manish Sisodia maybe arrested in 2-3 days, says Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, facing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the national capital's excise policy, may be arrested in two to three days, CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.
Assam court summons Manish Sisodia in defamation case filed by Himanta Sarma
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Manish Sisodia was summoned by a court in Assam in connection with a defamation case filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
