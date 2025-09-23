Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Better sit at home': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah snaps at crowd leaving before his Dasara speech

A few months ago, in April this year, the Karnataka CM had lost his cool during a Congress rally in Belagavi, when a few BJP women workers waved black flags and raised slogans during his speech.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 08:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 08:58 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressCM SiddaramaiahMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us