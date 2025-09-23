<p>'Why do you come here when you can't sit for a while?', an angry Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>fumed at the audience, during the inaugural function of the Dasara festivities in Mysuru on Monday, September 22. </p><p>Siddaramaiah appeared visibly annoyed after spotting members of the audience leaving the venue before he began his speech at the inauguration.</p><p>The event was inaugurated by International Booker Prize 2025 winner Banu Musthaq. As Siddaramaiah rose to speak, he noticed some attendees making their way out. The Chief Minister interrupted the proceedings, asking police personnel to stop people from exiting the venue.</p><p>“Why do you come when you can’t sit for a while?” Siddaramaiah asked, raising his voice at those leaving. Pointing to one person, he added, “Can’t you understand when told? Why do you come here? It is better you sit at home.”</p><p>He later continued with his address after settling down.</p>.<p>A few months ago, in April this year, the Karnataka CM had lost his cool during a Congress rally in Belagavi, when a few BJP women workers waved black flags and raised slogans during his speech. Frustrated by this, the CM summoned the officer-on-duty onto the stage and raised his hand at the officer. </p><p>The incident had caused much outrage and discussion in the state, even leading to the police officer writing a letter seeking voluntary retirement. However, he later withdrew the decision and rejoined duty. </p>