Delhi Police receives 857 calls on its helpline regarding coronavirus lockdown in 24 hours

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 10 2020, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 17:51 ist
Representative image. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi Police received over 850 calls on its 24x7 helpline number from 2 pm on Thursday and the same time on Friday, seeking assistance on issues faced during the lockdown, officials said.

A total of 16,621 calls were received by the police on its helpline (011-23469526) regarding the lockdown till date.

The police received 857 calls from Thursday 2 pm to Friday 2 pm.

Out of 857, 49 calls were related to areas outside Delhi, which were referred to respective state helpline numbers.

Three calls were related to no food or money, which were forwarded to NGOs.

A total of 25 calls were received regarding medical issues which were resolved through proper guidance, the police said, adding that 567 calls were related to movement passes. 

