Delhi Police sanctions Rs 1 lakh each to its personnel who contracted COVID-19 while on duty

The Delhi Police has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each to its personnel who have tested positive for coronavirus while on duty, officials said on Friday.
There are 21 Delhi Police personnel who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The list of coronavirus-infected personnel comprises 14 personnel from Central district, six from northwest district and one from the traffic police.
Track live updates on coronavirus here
The police headquarters will arrange the payment from Delhi Police Welfare Society for the personnel expeditiously through the DCPs concerned, according to a letter.
Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday directed authorities to create a dedicated COVID-19 facility to treat infected Delhi Police personnel.
How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown
At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed
Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school
Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus
In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis
India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend
So what’s cooking for F&B?
India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom
Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha