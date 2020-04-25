Delhi cops to get Rs 1 L each if gets COVID-19 on duty

Delhi Police sanctions Rs 1 lakh each to its personnel who contracted COVID-19 while on duty

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 25 2020, 01:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 01:23 ist

The Delhi Police has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each to its personnel who have tested positive for coronavirus while on duty, officials said on Friday.

There are 21 Delhi Police personnel who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The list of coronavirus-infected personnel comprises 14 personnel from Central district, six from northwest district and one from the traffic police.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The police headquarters will arrange the payment from Delhi Police Welfare Society for the personnel expeditiously through the DCPs concerned, according to a letter.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday directed authorities to create a dedicated COVID-19 facility to treat infected Delhi Police personnel. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Delhi
Delhi Police

