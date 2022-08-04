Delhi Police warn Congress against protest, including PM house gherao, on August 5

Congress will go ahead with the 'gherao' of the Prime Minister's residence against price rise on Friday even as Delhi Police threatened to take legal action if leaders violated prohibitory orders imposed in New Delhi district except for Jantar Mantar.

The main Opposition party had announced a nationwide protest against “record-breaking” price rise with MPs marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan and gherao of the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Lok Kalyan Marg.

Also Read: Congress steps up attack on government after Herald House seal, gives multiple notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

The protest also coincides with the Enforcement Directorate searching the premises of Herald House and barricading the houses of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi, who were questioned in the National Herald case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth wrote to Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal that police has received information "through reliable sources" that he along with his supporters are going to hold the protest.

She said Section 144 (CrPC) will be in force in the "entire area of New Delhi district except Jantar Mantar".

In such a scenario, she said, dharna or gherao in the area of New Delhi district on August 5 cannot be permitted due to "security/law and order/traffic reasons and existing guidelines" framed by the Supreme Court in 2018.

"Any violation of the direction may invite legal action against you," Guguloth said in her letter to Venugopal.

Responding to the letter, Venugopal said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman agreed in Parliament that there is price rise but the government is not doing anything and it is the duty of the Opposition to protest for people's causes.

"Yesterday, I got the letter. It is a threat note saying you are not allowed to hold a protest and if you will, then I will face legal action. Is there no freedom to protest in this country? We will go ahead," he said.

Also Read: National Herald case: ED resumes raid at Young Indian office

According to the Congress plan, all elected representatives of the Congress from village to district level court mass arrest in their block or district headquarters while in state capitals, the state units will organise a gherao of Raj Bhavan in which MLAs, MLCs, former MPs and senior leaders will participate.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will hold ‘Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan’ protest from Parliament to register protest against price rise and unemployment, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said in a letter to party leaders.

Party will also organise ‘Prime Minister House Gherao’ in the capital in which Congress Working Committee members and senior leaders will participate.