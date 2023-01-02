Delhi Police writes to govt to form medical board for autopsy of woman dragged by car

Delhi Police have moved a request to the city government's health department to constitute a medical board to conduct the post-mortem of the 20-year-old woman, who died after her scooty met with an accident and she was dragged by a car for several kms, said an official on Monday.

After falling off the scooty, the woman's clothes got entangled in the wheel of the car which dragged for kilometers in Outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Police said that the forensic experts have also been involved to examine the scene of crime, vehicles involved and to collect all the relevant physical, biological and other evidence which will ensure a successful prosecution.

The woman's clothes were torn in the incident, and later her naked body was found by the police.

The family members of the victim, Anjali Kumari, a resident of Aman Vihar area, alleged that she had left home around 6.30 p.m. on December 31 and her phone was found to be switched off around 10 p.m.

A senior police official said that they got a call at around 3.24 am and the caller said that the body of a female was tied to a Baleno car and it was being dragged.

"The caller was constantly contacted over his mobile number by the team of Kanjhawala Police Station. Later on the caller identified the vehicle as a grey colour baleno car," the official said.

After receiving the PCR call, a police team was immediately sent to the spot and staff deployed at pickets were alerted. The message was also flashed across to search for the vehicle.

Later on, the police got a second PCR call at around 4.11 am regarding a body that was lying in the Kanjhawala area.

On reaching the spot, the Crime Team, Rohini district was also called to the spot. The crime team inspected the spot and photographs were taken from different angles as well as exhibits were lifted from the scene of crime. Thereafter, the body of the deceased was sent to the SGM Hospital, Mangolpuri wherein the doctor declared the patient brought dead.

The official said that the car was found and during inquiry, the occupants of the vehicle were traced and they stated that the car met with an accident in the area of police station Sultanpuri.

"In the area of PS Sultanpuri, SHO during night patrolling had already noticed a scooty in an accidental condition and this information was lodged in the PS at 3.53 a.m. With the scooty number further investigation was conducted and it was found that it belonged to the victim," the police said.

The police said that spot inspection revealed that after the accident, the victim's clothes got entangled in the wheels and was dragged for quite some distance.

The police said that they have arrested five persons, who were in the car. They were identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal.